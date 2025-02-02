Menu Explore
Drunk man climbs mobile tower in Bhopal, causes panic before being rescued by police. Video

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Feb 02, 2025 07:20 AM IST

A drunk youth climbed a mobile tower in Bhopal, causing chaos. He was rescued by police without injury.

A shocking incident occurred in Bhopal’s Barkhedi area on Friday when a 33-year-old intoxicated youth climbed to the top of a mobile tower, causing widespread panic among onlookers. The man, later identified as Vivek Thakur from Aishbagh, had no regard for his safety as he clambered up the structure and began shaking it, heightening concerns of a potential collapse. Fortunately, he was rescued by the police without sustaining any injuries.

A drunk man scaled a mobile tower in Bhopal, creating a scene of panic. (Instagram/rajeshgarwal)
(Also read: Man scales high-voltage electric tower in Noida, dances on top as onlookers panic. Watch)

Quick police intervention saves the day

According to a report by the Free Press Journal, the dramatic episode began around 2 pm when Thakur, visibly intoxicated, started scaling the mobile tower. After approximately 20 minutes, he reached a considerable height, attracting the attention of passersby. A large crowd quickly gathered below, alarmed by his dangerous actions.

Upon seeing the youth's perilous climb, witnesses immediately alerted the police and Municipal Corporation. Swift action was taken, and rescue teams, including the police and SDRF, rushed to the scene. ASI Rajendra Yadav from the Jahangirabad Police Station confirmed that they had responded promptly to the emergency.

Watch the clip here:

Rescue operation and ongoing investigation

By around 2:40 pm, after engaging the youth in conversation, the rescue teams managed to bring Thakur safely down. He was then taken into police custody, where he is currently being interrogated. The authorities are awaiting further investigation to determine the exact reasons behind his reckless actions.

The Free Press Journal reported that the police are expected to take additional actions based on the findings of their inquiries. Thakur’s intoxicated state has raised questions about his mental state, and the police are working to understand the full extent of the incident.

(Also read: Chilling video shows giant python wrapping itself around drunk man in Andhra Pradesh)

A similar incident in Noida

This bizarre event in Bhopal echoes a similar occurrence in Noida, where a man, also believed to be intoxicated, climbed a high-voltage electric tower in Sector 113. The man danced on the pole, prompting an urgent response from local authorities, including the police and fire services. After two hours of tense negotiations, the man was safely brought down, with authorities speculating that he may have been mentally disturbed, though confirmation of his intoxication remains pending.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
