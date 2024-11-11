Man scales high-voltage electric tower in Noida, dances on top as onlookers panic. Watch

In a bizarre and shocking incident, a man scaled a high-voltage electric tower in Noida’s Sector 113 on Sunday afternoon, sending waves of concern through the area. The man, believed to be intoxicated, climbed the high-tension pole at approximately 1:30 pm and began dancing, prompting a massive emergency response. Man climbed electric tower in Noida, danced on top; rescued after 2 hours by officials. (X)

Emergency services spring into action

As soon as the man was spotted at the top of the tower, local authorities were alerted. The Noida police, fire service teams, and officials from the power department swiftly arrived at the scene to manage the potential danger and rescue the individual. The incident unfolded near a metro station, drawing a large crowd of onlookers who gathered under the Sector 113 Police Station jurisdiction, anxiously trying to coax him into coming down safely.

A video shared by news agency IANS captured the man swaying and dancing precariously atop the high-tension structure, spreading rapidly across social media platforms. The footage sparked a mix of shock and disbelief among netizens, many of whom expressed their concern about the potential risk to both the individual and the crowd below.

Officials successfully bring him down

After nearly two hours of tense efforts, officials from the police and fire department managed to bring the man down. According to an NDTV report, the coordinated rescue operation finally succeeded, bringing relief to the gathered crowd and authorities.

A police official at the scene stated, “We told him that we will solve all his problems and hear him... just asked him to come down. He has been sent to a hospital. We will conduct further investigation.”

Mental health concerns

