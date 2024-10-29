Noida luxury housing projects offers free Lamborghini worth 4 crore with every villa

A luxury housing project in Noida is reportedly offering buyers a free Lamborghini with the purchase of every villa. Jaypee Greens in Noida has come up with the unique offer to entice luxury car enthusiasts who are looking for real estate in the Greater Noida area. Jaypee Greens in Noida is offering buyers a free Lamborghini if they buy a ₹ 26 crore villa

The offer gained wider attention after realtor Gaurav Gupta tweeted about it. Gupta said that each villa by Jaypee Greens costs upwards of ₹26 crore.

“Noida’s got a new villa project coming up at 26 Cr that's offering 1 Lamborghini with each of those,” he wrote on X, sharing a graphic of Jaypee Greens’ offer of giving buyers a Lamborghini Urus with every villa.

Take a look at the offer below:

Gupta noted that the villa cost of ₹26 crore did not include other charges like designated car parking, which would cost the buyer another ₹30 lakh, or power backup at ₹7.5 lakh. Buying a golf-facing villa would set the customer back by another ₹50 lakh, while those who wanted club membership would have to shell out ₹7.5 lakh for it.

The offer drew mixed reactions on social media.

“Amazing neighbourhood! Everyone has the same villa and the same car and it's all premium. What could go wrong?” asked one X user.

“Complimentary services business model at peak!” another said.

“Car cost is already included and the builder is still making more than 50 percent in margin,” a user guessed. A Lamborghini Urus costs more than ₹4 crore in India, depending on the model and customisations.

Jaypee Greens is a premium real estate and hospitality division of the Jaypee Group. Its flagship project, Jaypee Greens Greater Noida, includes high-end independent villas, apartments, a championship golf course designed by Greg Norman, recreational centres, wellness facilities and more.

HT.com has reached out to Jaypee Greens for a statement and will update this copy on receiving a response.