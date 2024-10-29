Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Noida luxury housing projects offers free Lamborghini worth 4 crore with every villa

BySanya Jain
Oct 29, 2024 08:59 AM IST

A luxury housing project in Noida is reportedly offering buyers a free Lamborghini with the purchase of a villa worth ₹26 crore.

A luxury housing project in Noida is reportedly offering buyers a free Lamborghini with the purchase of every villa. Jaypee Greens in Noida has come up with the unique offer to entice luxury car enthusiasts who are looking for real estate in the Greater Noida area.

Jaypee Greens in Noida is offering buyers a free Lamborghini if they buy a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>26 crore villa
Jaypee Greens in Noida is offering buyers a free Lamborghini if they buy a 26 crore villa

The offer gained wider attention after realtor Gaurav Gupta tweeted about it. Gupta said that each villa by Jaypee Greens costs upwards of 26 crore.

“Noida’s got a new villa project coming up at 26 Cr that's offering 1 Lamborghini with each of those,” he wrote on X, sharing a graphic of Jaypee Greens’ offer of giving buyers a Lamborghini Urus with every villa.

Take a look at the offer below:

Gupta noted that the villa cost of 26 crore did not include other charges like designated car parking, which would cost the buyer another 30 lakh, or power backup at 7.5 lakh. Buying a golf-facing villa would set the customer back by another 50 lakh, while those who wanted club membership would have to shell out 7.5 lakh for it.

The offer drew mixed reactions on social media.

“Amazing neighbourhood! Everyone has the same villa and the same car and it's all premium. What could go wrong?” asked one X user.

“Complimentary services business model at peak!” another said.

“Car cost is already included and the builder is still making more than 50 percent in margin,” a user guessed. A Lamborghini Urus costs more than 4 crore in India, depending on the model and customisations.

Jaypee Greens is a premium real estate and hospitality division of the Jaypee Group. Its flagship project, Jaypee Greens Greater Noida, includes high-end independent villas, apartments, a championship golf course designed by Greg Norman, recreational centres, wellness facilities and more.

HT.com has reached out to Jaypee Greens for a statement and will update this copy on receiving a response.

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //