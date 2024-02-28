 Drunk passenger causes chaos on Emirates flight from Dubai to Islamabad: Video | Trending - Hindustan Times
News / Trending / Drunk passenger causes chaos on Emirates flight from Dubai to Islamabad, cabin crew forced to handcuff him

Drunk passenger causes chaos on Emirates flight from Dubai to Islamabad, cabin crew forced to handcuff him

ByArfa Javaid
Feb 28, 2024 06:21 PM IST

A drunk passenger boarded Emirates from Dubai to Islamabad. He misbehaved with a cabin crew member, who then handcuffed him with the help of his colleague.

A video of a drunk passenger creating ruckus on an Emirates flight from Dubai to Islamabad has gone viral on social media and received numerous responses from people. The video shows the cabin crew handcuffing the passenger who attempted to headbutt a crew member.

Drunk passenger causing ruckus on Emirates flight from Dubai to Islamabad. (X/@AmirMateen2)
“This happened on a Dubai flight to Islamabad this morning. Sent by a passenger who remained terrified during the flight: ‘Drunk guy extremely violent. Restrained and handcuffed by Emirates cabin crew but I think Pakistan authorities let him go as he was well connected.’ Q: Who was he and was he left off? @emirates Please see second video to recognise him,” wrote journalist Amir Mateen while sharing a video on X.

The video opens to show the drunk passenger headbutting the cabin crew. As the video goes on, the cabin crew, with the help of another crew member, pushes him to the ground and handcuffs him.

Watch the video here:

In another video posted by Mateen, the passenger can be seen seated in a wheelchair in an inebriated state.

The video of the incident, since being shared on February 25, has gone viral with over 1.1 million views. It has also received numerous comments from netizens.

Check out a few comments here:

“He should be banned from travelling in future by the airline,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Emirates should just ban him from ever stepping foot again on their aircrafts.”

“That’s shameful,” expressed a third.

A fifth wrote, “How did they let an intoxicated passenger on board in the first place?”

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

