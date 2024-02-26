Flight attendant sister prepares special surprise for her ‘baby brother’ who joined IndiGo

A video of a heartwarming exchange between a sister and her brother was shared on social media. The clip captures a special surprise that the flight attendant sister prepared for her ‘baby brother’ who boarded the plane as a part of the ground crew of IndiGo. The image shows the brother and sister who work for IndiGo. (Instagram/@capri.hostie)

IndiGo flight attendant and Instagram user Riya Rajesh Deokar shared this video that captures her sweet moment with her brother Harsh. “From the Deokar family to the 6E family! I am so proud of my baby brother. I love you so much, congratulations,” she wrote along with the clip.

The video opens to show a text insert that reads, “POV of a proud sister”. It shows Riya hugging Harsh as soon as he enters the aircraft. While Riya is seen wearing an IndiGo flight attendant's uniform, Harsh is seen in the ground staff uniform of the same airline.

As the video progresses, Riya reveals the special surprise she had prepared for Harsh, along with a sweet note welcoming him. The video also captures the position in which Harsh joined IndiGo. It is as an Associate Technician Engineering.

The video was posted a few days ago. Since then, the video has collected more than 2.2 million views - and the numbers are still increasing. The share has further accumulated tons of comments from people. Harsh took to the comments section and wrote, “I love you too”.

“This is very emotional,” expressed an Instagram user. “Small moments count,” commented another. “Such a beautiful moment,” posted a third. “Proud moment for both,” shared a fourth. Many reacted to the video using heart emoticons.

