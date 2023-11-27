Father gets a startling surprise as son, daughter unveil themselves as pilots. Watch

A son and daughter duo gave their father a massive surprise as he was getting on his flight to Bengaluru. The video of this wholesome moment was shared on Instagram by user @rikkigupta. Since she posted the video, it has gone viral. Children surprising their father on flight. (Instagram/@rikkigupta )

The video shows a man boarding his flight. Upon his entrance, his daughter, who is the pilot of the flight, approaches him, creating a delightful surprise. Witnessing her, the man's face lights up with a smile, and to add to his astonishment, his son who is the co-pilot, also makes an entrance, further enhancing the joyful moment. (Also Read: Pilot son’s in-flight surprise brings tears of joy to mom’s eyes. Watch)

In the caption of the post, @rikkigupta wrote, “A flight to remember! #gratitude”

A text inlay on the video reads, “Surprised papa today, he didn’t know I was flying him to Bengaluru. But there was a bigger surprise and he couldn’t stop smiling! He couldn’t be more proud seeing his kids in the uniform.”

This video was shared three days ago. Since being posted, it has garnered close to eight million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments.

An individual wrote, “A proud moment for a father."

A second commented, "Best wishes to you both. Your dad's smile tells it all."

A third shared, "Very proud to see you both surprising the father."

"This moment of life would be a winning moment for life. Stay blessed, and the amount of hard work their father has put in to see his kids successful is incredible. The joy on his face is to the next level," commented a fourth.

"This was the proudest moment of her father's life," posted a fifth.