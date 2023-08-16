Home / Trending / Drunk US tourists caught napping atop Eiffel Tower

Drunk US tourists caught napping atop Eiffel Tower

Two men bypassed security and spent the night on the off-limit floors of the Eiffel Tower. Authorities will file a criminal complaint against them.

Two American tourists, who were under the influence of alcohol, managed to evade security and were found sleeping on top of the Eiffel Tower on Monday. They spent the night under the stars before being discovered by guards during their routine checks before the landmark was set to open at 9:00 am.

The incident led to the famous French landmark opening an hour late for tourists.(Representational Image: Pixabay/TheDigitalArtist)
Despite spending the night on the tower’s second and third floors, which are typically off-limits to the public, SETE, the tower operator, has stated that the tourists’ actions posed no apparent threat.

They “appear to have got stuck because of how drunk they were”, Paris prosecutors said.

The two tourists bought tickets to enter the Eiffel Tower on Sunday at around 10:40 pm. They managed to dodge security while descending from the tower.

After being discovered by the security guards, both men were taken to the police station in Paris’ seventh district for questioning. SETE said that a criminal complaint would be filed against the tourists.

The incident required the intervention of firefighters, including a specialist unit for recovering people from dangerous heights. According to a police source, the interlopers were safely recovered.

This led to the famous French landmark opening an hour late for tourists.

Earlier on Saturday, the Eiffel Tower was evacuated due to a bomb threat. SETE reported that bomb disposal experts, as well as police, were scouring the area, including a restaurant located on one of the floors. The police are currently investigating the matter.

(With inputs from AFP)

