Dubai flood: Luxury malls flooded, water enters Chanel, Fendi stores as rain batters city. Videos

Dubai was battered by an unsually heavy rain on Tuesday, bringing the glitzy city to a standstill. The desert city received over a year and a half's worth of rain in just a day even as heavy thunderstorms lashed other parts of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Dubai floods: Popular malls in the UAE city were inundated due to the heavy rain. (X)

Flagship shopping centres Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates both suffered flooding and water was ankle-deep in at least one Dubai Metro station, according to images posted on social media.