 Dubai flood: Luxury malls flooded, water enters Chanel, Fendi stores as rain batters city. Videos | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Dubai flood: Luxury malls flooded, water enters Chanel, Fendi stores as rain batters city. Videos

ByHT Trending Desk
Apr 17, 2024 09:27 AM IST

Dubai floods: The city was paralysed by the unprecedented rain that caused floods across the UAE and Bahrain, and left 18 dead in Oman.

Dubai was battered by an unsually heavy rain on Tuesday, bringing the glitzy city to a standstill. The desert city received over a year and a half's worth of rain in just a day even as heavy thunderstorms lashed other parts of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Dubai floods: Popular malls in the UAE city were inundated due to the heavy rain. (X)
Dubai floods: Popular malls in the UAE city were inundated due to the heavy rain. (X)

Flagship shopping centres Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates both suffered flooding and water was ankle-deep in at least one Dubai Metro station, according to images posted on social media.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Dubai flood: Luxury malls flooded, water enters Chanel, Fendi stores as rain batters city. Videos
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On