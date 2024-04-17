Dubai flood: Luxury malls flooded, water enters Chanel, Fendi stores as rain batters city. Videos
Apr 17, 2024 09:27 AM IST
Dubai floods: The city was paralysed by the unprecedented rain that caused floods across the UAE and Bahrain, and left 18 dead in Oman.
Dubai was battered by an unsually heavy rain on Tuesday, bringing the glitzy city to a standstill. The desert city received over a year and a half's worth of rain in just a day even as heavy thunderstorms lashed other parts of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Flagship shopping centres Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates both suffered flooding and water was ankle-deep in at least one Dubai Metro station, according to images posted on social media.
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
