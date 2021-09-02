Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dubai restaurant’s vada pav with edible gold costs about 2,000. Watch

A video of the vada pav with edible gold was shared on Instagram.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021 03:51 PM IST
The image shows the edible gold coated vada pav.(Instagram/@opaodxb)

If you are someone who loves to see food related content on social media, chances are you’ve seen images or videos of dishes that are prepared using luxury ingredients and are among the most expensive edible items available across the world. This video shared on the official Instagram page of O’Pao, a restaurant located in Dubai, shows one such dish, which has a 22 karat edible gold twist to the humble street food vada pav. There is a possibility that the video will leave you stunned.

“We Are Happy To Announce The Launch Of The World’s First 22 Karat O’Gold Vada Pao. Cost: AED 99,” reads the caption shared along with the video. AED 99 in Indian currency is about 2,000. The video shows the dish kept in a box.

Take a look at the video:

The video, since being shared, has gathered tons of comments. “Looks amazing,” wrote an Instagram user. “Amazing,” shared another.

What are your thoughts about this vada pav dish?

