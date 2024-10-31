Dubai's Lamborghinis vs Singapore's billionaires: This CEO's viral thread reveals which city is right for you

An X user recently recently ignited a discussion by comparing Singapore and Dubai, highlighting their unique appeals and challenges. The user noted that Singapore has transformed from a fishing village into a global financial powerhouse.(X/Alessandro Palombo)

Drawing from four years of experience in Dubai and having launched two businesses in Singapore, Alessandro Palombo, in his viral thread, offered insights into which city best suits various entrepreneurs and expatriates, highlighting their distinct paths to freedom and prosperity.

Alessandro Palombo noted that Singapore has transformed from a fishing village into a global financial powerhouse, now managing over $2 trillion in assets. In contrast, Dubai, often referred to as the "tax-free oasis (in Lamborghinis)," has swiftly evolved from a desert into a luxury metropolis under visionary leadership.

Daily life: Singapore vs Dubai

While comparing daily life in Singapore and Dubai, Palombo said both cities offer distinct experiences shaped by their unique cultures and lifestyles. Singapore offers a relaxed lifestyle with a blend of urban living and nature, along with top-notch healthcare and education. In contrast, Dubai flaunts its wealth through luxury and opulence, presenting rapid opportunities for growth and investment. Its strategic timezone further enhances its appeal as a global business hub.

Climate, business

Palambo said Singapore features a tropical and humid climate, with temperatures between 25 and 32°C, while Dubai experiences a hot desert climate, hitting up to 45°C in summer.

In business, Singapore ranks second globally for ease of doing business, offering a quick company setup in 1 to 3 days, a 0% capital gains tax, and a 17% corporate tax with various exemptions. Dubai is also highly rated, with a setup time of 3 to 5 days in free zones, a 9% corporate tax (0% in certain free zones), and allows 100% foreign ownership, backed by excellent infrastructure, he further said.

Challenges: High cost of living vs brutal summers

According to Palombo both Singapore and Dubai come with their own set of challenges for potential residents. In Singapore, the cost of living is exceedingly high, particularly when it comes to housing, making it difficult for many to find affordable options. The climate adds another layer of complexity, with year-round humidity that can be quite uncomfortable, not to mention the steep prices of owning a car.

Meanwhile, Dubai presents its own obstacles, including a lack of permanency for residents, which can be disheartening for those seeking long-term stability. The brutal summer temperatures can also be a deterrent, often reaching scorching highs. Additionally, the city grapples with significant income inequality, which raises concerns about social equity and access to opportunities for all.