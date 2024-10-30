Menu Explore
Elon Musk is hiring Hindi tutors for his new AI company. Here's how much it pays

ByMuskaan Sharma
Oct 30, 2024 05:40 PM IST

xAI, founded by Elon Musk, is hiring bilingual experts as AI tutors to improve language capabilities in AI models.

If you are proficient in Hindi and English, Elon Musk has a job for you. The tech billionaire's artificial intelligence company, xAI, is looking for bilingual experts to work as AI tutors. The role of the AI tutors is to enhance AI models with data and help them learn multiple languages, one of which is Hindi.

xAI is an US-based startup company founded by Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk in 2023. (AP)
xAI is an US-based startup company founded by Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk in 2023. (AP)

Not just this, the role gives you an option to work remotely from anywhere in the world. Its a six-month long but temporary position. The AI company is looking for those fluent in English and at least one other language like French, Chinese, Arabic or Hindi.

What do you have to do?

As an AI Tutor, you will work to enhance xAI's generative AI models. The job description says that the ideal candidate should have a background in technical writing, journalism, or professional writing, with experience in the languages.

They must also show a passion for technological innovation and strong communication skills. To get selected, you will have to complete assessments in both English and the additional language to ensure you are proficient in both.

Who much would you be paid

The job will pay hourly for the work done. xAI is offering anywhere from $35 to $65 ( 2,900 to 5,400) per hour, which may differ according to experience and qualifications.

It's a full-time position where you would work from Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm (your local time zone). The job also come with standard medical benefits.

What is xAI?

xAI is a US-based startup company founded by Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk in 2023. The company has stated it goal is "to understand the true nature of the universe".

Musk announced the formation of xAI on July 12, 2023. The date when added comes to 42 (7 + 12 + 23 = 42), a reference to the book The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams. In the book, a supercomputer calculates that the answer to the ultimate question of life, the universe, and everything is 42.

