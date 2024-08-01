Generative AI to create millions of jobs in future: 6 steps to boost your skills in this emerging field

Generative AI is a branch of artificial intelligence that focuses on creating new content and is revolutionising various industries. From writing stories and content for social media, generating realistic images and pictures, composing new music, and designing products, it can even code. GenAI Summit in San Francisco, California, US, on May 30, 2024. The event provides opportunities to invest, innovate, or ignite careers in AI. (Bloomberg/File)

According to a report by the World Economic Forum, by 2025, 75 million jobs may be displaced due to automation, but 133 million new jobs will be created, many of which will require AI and machine learning skills. The same report highlights that AI and machine learning will create 97 million new jobs by 2025, with the majority being in the tech industry.

Generative AI is a rapidly evolving field with vast career opportunities in various industries, including tech, healthcare, entertainment, and finance. Roles such as AI Research Scientist, Machine Learning Engineer, and Creative AI Developer are in high demand. Generative AI isn't just for those with a technical background. It has applications in creative fields like art, music, and writing, making it an exciting area for arts majors to explore.

GenAI excels at generating product descriptions, social media content, and personalised marketing for diverse audiences. Generative AI helps writers overcome blocks, suggests creative text structures, and translates languages. Regarding visuals, AI can create lifelike images from scratch based on descriptions or creatively modify existing ones. Examples include DALL-E 2, Leonardo, and Midjourney. In music, generative AI’s like Mubert, Soundful, and Aiva can compose original pieces across genres, inspiring musicians and enhancing media soundtracks.

VocaliD and Synthesizer-V, can customise digital voices for those who rely on synthetic speech. For developers, Microsoft Copilot AI can automate repetitive coding tasks and even write entire programs. Synthesia, Heygen, invidio are generative AI to produce realistic videos with digital avatars and voices, which are valuable for marketing and instructional content.

Level Up Your Skills

To be part of this revolution, start building your skills. Here are some steps to help you.

• Basic AI Literacy: For non-technical people, begin with introductory courses on AI and machine learning to understand the fundamental concepts. Platforms like Coursera, edX, and Khan Academy offer accessible courses.

• Master Basics of Underlying AI Algorithms: For technical people, focus on machine learning, natural language processing, and other core AI concepts. Python is the go-to language for ML and AI. Familiarise yourself with libraries like TensorFlow, PyTorch, and Keras. These tools simplify model development and experimentation. Practice coding and implement simple ML models to gain hands-on experience. Understand concepts like neural networks, backpropagation, optimization algorithms, Variational Autoencoders (VAEs), Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs) and Recurrent Neural Networks (RNNs). More advanced students should consider pursuing master's or advanced courses in AI or data science-related fields. Advanced degrees provide deeper expertise and research opportunities in this field.

•Focus on Real-World Applications: Generative AI is about more than just coding; sometimes, we can use it without coding experience. Explore how it's being used in creative fields like art and writing, as well as in software development, science, marketing, and more. A well-rounded perspective will make you a leader.

•Learn by Doing: Get hands-on experience building and training generative AI models. Participate in coding challenges, hackathons, and AI competitions involving writing, image creation, or translation. Play around with different model architectures to truly understand how they work. Engage with AI and creative communities online and offline. Join forums, attend meetups, and participate in workshops and conferences.

•Showcase Your Skills: Build projects demonstrating your ability to create safe and beneficial generative AI applications. Contribute to open-source projects, write blog posts, and join online communities. Find mentors who are experienced in integrating AI with creative fields. Their guidance can provide valuable insights and career advice.

•Leverage Domain Knowledge for Double Impact: Companies will need people who can use this powerful technology to improve their operations and products. Imagine combining your generative AI skills with deep knowledge of a specific field like medicine or software development. You'll be highly sought-after.

The generative AI revolution is just beginning and changing the world. According to a report by the International Data Corporation (IDC), the global AI market is expected to reach $190 billion by 2025, with the majority of the growth coming from the adoption of AI in industries. This is your chance to be a part of it from the ground floor. Develop the right skills and keep ethics in mind; you'll be in high demand. Imagine the incredible things you can create. This won't be easy, but the hard work will pay off. You'll have the chance to make a real difference in the world. Become a research pioneer, a corporate leader, or even an AI startup founder. The future is yours to shape. Seize this opportunity and make your mark!

(Author Professor Manish Gangwar is Executive Director, ISB Institute of Data Science. Views expressed here are personal.)