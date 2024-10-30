Out for Diwali shopping with wife, French envoy loses phone in Delhi's Chandni Chowk

Delhi police has arrested four persons in connection with the theft of a mobile phone belonging to French Ambassador to India, Thierry Mathou, during his visit to Chandni Chowk market. The incident occurred on October 20 while Mathou and his wife were exploring the vibrant market ahead of Diwali. The French ambassador and his wife had gone to visit the Chandni Chowk market on October 20.

According to a police official, the ambassador filed an e-complaint shortly after the phone went missing near Jain Mandir. The embassy notified authorities the following day, prompting an investigation.

Police reviewed CCTV footage from the area and quickly formed a dedicated team to track down the suspects. All four accused, aged between 20 and 25, were arrested shortly thereafter, and the stolen mobile phone was successfully recovered.

"Four persons have been arrested after French Ambassador to India, Dr. Thierry Mathou filed an e-compliant that he lost his mobile phone near Jain Mandir in Chandni Chowk area on 20th October. The mobile phone has been recovered," Delhi police said in a statement.

The suspects, residents of the trans-Yamuna area, are currently in custody as further investigations continue.

The swift action taken by the police has been commended, especially given the high-profile nature of the victim.

