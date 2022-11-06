Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ducklings make tiny splashes in water as proud mama looks on. Watch viral video

Published on Nov 06, 2022 05:30 PM IST

The viral video captures ducklings following their mama and making tiny splashes in the water.

We have all felt sluggish, tense, or overwhelmed as the weekend winds down, and we return to work on Monday morning. And if you’re currently feeling Monday blues on a Sunday eve and looking for a little pick-me-up content, we have a cute video for you. It involves mama duck and her ducklings.

The video was posted by Twitter handle @fasc1nate. “Ducklings making their first jump,” read the caption posted on the microblogging platform alongside the video. It shows mama duck jumping off a bridge and her cute little ducklings following the suit one at a time. And the tiny splashes that the video captures are bound to make your day brighter.

The video was shared a few hours ago on Twitter and has since raked up more than four million views. The post has also accumulated several comments.

“This was satisfying to watch,” posted an individual on Twitter. “I like the little quacks before-hand, like an instruction,” shared another. “Love how the duck mom paused and checked the surroundings before jumping in, and then came back to usher the babies to do the same,” expressed a third with a heart emoticon. “This the cutest thing I’ve ever laid my eyes on,” remarked a fourth.

