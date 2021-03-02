Ducks find ‘quack’ in icy lake to swim through. Video has an important message

Videos showcasing lessons from nature can easily make one learn several qualities from patience to garnering confidence to face life. This video shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda is one of those important clips and may leave you impressed too.

The clip shows a flock of ducks swimming through a cracked path in the middle of a frozen lake. All the ducks can be seen following the ones before them in an organised manner. “Life always follows the path of least resistance,” reads the caption shared by Nanda.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared a few hours ago, the clip has garnered over 10,000 views and several comments from netizens. People found the clip to be delightful. Many were amazed at how the ducks made way through the icy lake.

What do you think of this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON