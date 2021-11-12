Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / 'Dulha wait karega,' says bride as she finishes food, makeup. Netizens love her
trending

'Dulha wait karega,' says bride as she finishes food, makeup. Netizens love her

In this IGTV video, a bride gets ready for her big day as she gets her hair and make up done perfectly. She is also eating some food as she prepares for her wedding day.
The cool bride finishes up her food as she gets her hair and makeup done on her wedding day. (instagram/@theshaadiswag)
Published on Nov 12, 2021 04:22 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

When it comes to her love for food, this cool bride definitely knows that it simply cannot be compromised!

In this IGTV video shared by ‘The Shaadi Swag’, the viewers are able to see a bride who is getting ready for her big day as she gets her hair and make up done perfectly.

But that is not all, she is also seen to be eating some food from a bowl with a spoon as she prepares for her wedding day.

Her make up artist, who is also recording the video, is seen to be asking her what she was doing. To this, she replies in Hindi “Dulha wait karega,” which means that the groom can wait for her to finish up.

When she is asked a follow-up question as to how long this will take her, she quips that it might take half an hour, one hour or maybe even two hours!

The bride, Preeti, with her “too cool to be schooled” attitude and happiness for her upcoming wedding, can both be seen clearly in this video.

RELATED STORIES

Take a look at this funny exchange between the bride and her make up artist right here:

Since it was shared on October 30, this video has garnered more than 49,000 views and and over 2,000 likes.

Many young girls in the comments section could easily relate to this chirpy bride and said, “future me”.

What do you think about the fun bride who has her priorities sorted?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bride funny video
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Have you seen a colour changing axolotl before? Watch Cheese in this viral video

Prajakta Koli and Mithila Palkar do the FRIENDS ‘Routine’, Netflix reacts

Little girl is very happy to get glasses, sees world clearly for the first time

Snow leopard mother and cub snuggle up as they go to sleep. Watch adorable video
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP