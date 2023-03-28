Duo dances to Falak Tak on the beach. Watch

Social media is filled with several types of content, including the ones that show incredible dance performances of people. They are entertaining to watch and fun. Not only that, but several dance videos make you wish that you were grooving like that too. One such clip has grabbed thousands of eyeballs and it showcases a duo dancing to the song Falak Tak by Mahalakshmi Iyer and Udit Narayan. This song is from the 2008 film Tashan.

The image shows the duo who danced to Falak Tum.(Instagram/@sakshi_bhusari_)

In the video shared by Sakshi Bhusari, you can see the duo dancing on Falak Tak on a beach. Both of them do a coordinated dance and match their steps to the song's beats. "Falak tak reloaded. This is one of our favourite choreography… Beautifully designed by @boogiemove_. The amazing location made us do this choreography one more time," wrote Bhusari as she shared the clip on Instagram.

Take a look at the video below:

This video was shared just a few weeks ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over 600 times. Many people have also shared several comments on it.

Take a look at a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "So beautiful." Another person added, "Really nice." A third person wrote, "Outstanding." Some others reacted using heart emojis.

