Duo dances to Kaka’s Shape in viral video, netizens can't stop saying 'wow'

Dance videos have become an increasingly popular form of entertainment on social media for people of all age groups. Whether it’s a professionally choreographed routine or just someone dancing to their favourite song, these videos can instantly lift our mood and bring smile to our faces. Case in point, this video that captures two women dancing to the song Shape.

The image shows the duo matching steps to Kaka’s Shape.(Instagram/@lilkveen)

Instagram user Kirti Verma shared the video with the caption, “Qatil Haseena.” The video shows Kirti Verma and Shonali Shandil dancing enthusiastically to Kaka’s Shape. Their synchronized moves perfectly match the song’s rhythm.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared on March 8, the video has raked up more than 3.9 million views. Additionally, it has also accumulated tons of likes and comments.

Here’s what Instagram users shared in the comments section:

“Woooowwwwwww,” posted an individual. Another added, “Moves.” “Loved it!” expressed a third. A fourth commented, “Awesome dance.” “Nice,” wrote a fifth. A sixth shared, “Beautiful.”

