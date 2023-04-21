As bride dances to Dilbaro, her father is moved to tears. Watch

We all know that wedding dances can be absolutely fun not only to take part in but to watch also. However, in between those power-packed performances, several moments tug at our heartstrings. And a recent viral video of a bride dancing to Dilbaro from the film Raazi shows just that. Bride dances to Dilbaro.(Instagram/@ShaadiBTS)

In a video shared by the Instagram page ShaadiBTS, you can see a bride dressed in a lehenga. As she is dancing on the stage on the song Dilbaro, her father watches her in awe. Within moments he is moved to tears. Later on, the father and the daughter stand together on the stage. The father can be heard narrating a poem for his daughter.

Watch the video below:

This clip was shared on March 16. Since being posted, it has been liked over 6000 times. Many people have also commented on the video. Several people thought that the video is heartening.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Very touching. Couldn't stop my tears." A second person added, "This is so touching! A daughter’s relation with her father is always too special." "The cutest thing on the internet today," shared a third. A fourth expressed, "How adorable." Many others have reacted using heart emojis.