Duo makes world’s largest doughnut cake weighing 102.5 kg. Watch

Have you ever come across a doughnut that stands one foot tall? If not, then this video of Chef Nick DiGiovanni and Lynn Davis making one will help you witness it. What’s even more impressive is that their creation has earned them a Guinness World Record for the ‘largest donut cake’. People posing with the world’s largest doughnut cake.(YouTube/Guinness World Records)

“Largest doughnut cake with Nick DiGiovanni and Lynja,” wrote Guinness World Records as the caption to the video shared on YouTube.

The video shows the entire process of making the donut cake that weighed 102.5 kg. It opens to show the duo mixing oil, sugar, brown sugar, eggs, sour cream, and their homemade vanilla extract to make the doughnut cake. They then add cocoa powder and coffee extract to give their doughnut cake a chocolatey flavour. They assembled sheet cakes and covered them with buttercream frosting before cutting them into a circle to give them a doughnut-like appearance.

The video also revealed that they donated all the food used in the process to a homeless shelter in Boston.

Watch chef Nick DiGiovanni and Lynn Davis making the world’s largest doughnut cake here:

The video was shared a day ago on YouTube. Over 12,000 people have viewed it so far. Many even liked the video and shared their thoughts in the comments.

Here’s what YouTube users have to say about this massive doughnut cake:

