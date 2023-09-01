Duo's amazing dance to Dholna will make your jaw drop. Watch

A captivating dance performance by two women on the song Dholna from the 1999 film Thakshak has gone crazy viral on social media. The duo's energetic dance has left people in awe.

Snapshot of the women grooving to the song Dholna.(Instagram/@Kanishtha Sharma)

The video was shared on Instagram by the user Kanishtha Sharma. The clip opens to show the women dressed in black jeans and a top. As the song Dholna plays, the women give a power-packed performance to it. They also manage to match each of their steps to the beats of the song. (Also Read: Bride and her friends steal the show with their dance to London Thumakda)

Watch the video of the duo dancing to the song Dholna here:

This video was shared on August 16. Since being posted, it has been viewed close to four million times and has garnered several likes. Many people expressed how they loved the dance in the comments section of the video.

Check out what people are saying about this dance video here:

An individual wrote, "Nailed it, girls!" A second posted, "You both slayed." Another said, "Awesome." A fourth commented, "Love the energy." "Such a nice dance." expressed a fifth.

Many others have commented on the video using heart and fire emoticons.