Duo’s electrifying dance to Ooh La La wows netizens. Watch

There are numerous dance videos online that leave us tapping our feet. And this particular video that is going viral is one such video. In it, one can see a duo giving a fiery performance to the song Ooh La La from the 2011 musical drama The Dirty Picture. The song, picturised on actors Naseeruddin Shah and Vidya Balan, was sung by Bappi Lahiri and Shreya Ghoshal.

The image shows the duo tapping their feet to the song Ooh La La. (Instagram/i_mohit_jain)

Dancer Mohit Jain shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “Bheeg gaya dil yeh mera.” Alongside, he dropped a heart emoticon and tagged artist Kesha Jain. The video shows Mohit and Kesha matching steps to the song Ooh La La. The duo has left viewers in awe with their impeccable synchronisation and infectious energy.

Watch the viral video below:

Since being shared on June 7, the video has accumulated over 1.8 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also prompted many to leave their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s what people have said about the viral dance video:

An Instagram user posted, “Awesome moves.” “Nice,” commented another. A third shared, “Aww.” “Wow, so cute,” added a fourth. A fifth expressed, “Amazing moves. Just love it, keep it up guys.” Many in the comments section also dropped love-struck and fire emoticons.

