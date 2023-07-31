Duo's energetic dance to Dilli Waali Girlfriend will make you groove too. Watch

The film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was released in 2013 and was an instant hit among the masses. People not only loved the storyline of the film, but songs from this movie also amassed massive love. And one of the songs that many enjoy listening to even now is Dilli Waali Girlfriend by Arijit Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan. The peppy beats of this song have prompted many people to share their renditions and choreography to it. One such dance routine to Dilli Waali Girlfriend has grabbed thousands of eyeballs recently. It shows a duo energetically performing to this song. Snapshot of duo's energetic dance to Dilli Waali Girlfriend.(Instagram/@mannatmalhotra)

What is shown in the dance video of Dilli Waali Girlfriend?

This post was shared on Instagram by dancer Mannat Malhotra. In the clip, you can see Malhotra alongside another dancer. They both seem to be at a studio and can be seen grooving energetically to the song Dilli Waali Girlfriend. People around the duo can also be heard cheering and clapping for them.

Watch the dance video on Dilli Waali Girlfriend here:

This post was shared on social media almost a week ago. Since being uploaded, it has been viewed more than one million times. The share has also received several likes and comments. Many took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts on the duo's dance. Several people were impressed by their performance.

Here's what people are saying about this dance video:

An individual wrote, "Your moves are so good, keep going girl." A second added, "Damn awesome! You should make one solo video, and it’ll be bomb! Sexy vibe of yours!" A third commented, "The energy made me get up and dance, it’s simply awesome!" A fourth shared, "Awesome. What an energetic performance, aag laga di." A fifth commented, "Okay but this, this was as smooth as you. I just can't watch this on a loop. The energy, the expressions, the moves, everything about you both is so perfect." What are your thoughts on this dance video?