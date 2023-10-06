Duo’s fiery dance to Khalasi will make your jaw drop. Watch

The song Khalasi by Achint and Aditya Gadhvi has taken over social media like a storm. People are not only listening to the tunes of it on a loop but also creating renditions and dance performances to it. Now, one such dance video to Khalasi has caught the attention of many.

This dance performance has won the hearts of many. (Instagram/@Ensō Studio)

The video opens to show two men, each dressed in a kurta. They seem to be standing in a studio. As the song Khalasi plays, they perfectly match every dance step to the tune of the song. Their power-packed performance might make you want to get and groove too. (Also Read: Duo's power-packed dance to What Jhumka will make you groove too)

This video was shared on Instagram by Ensō Studio. In the caption of the post, the page wrote, “A duo we didn't know we needed. What a fire class @alexander_noel_janam @abhi_badarshahi. NOT getting over this showcase anytime soon.”

Watch the video of the duo performing to the song Khalasi here:

This post was shared four days ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than four lakh times. The share has also been liked over 83,000 times. Many flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Check out what people are saying about this dance performance:

An individual wrote, "Keep up the good work guys.

Amazing energy."

A second commented, "This is one of the best choreography I have seen on this song! Fabulous!"

A third shared, "Wow, such an energetic performance."

"The best Khalasi dance video," expressed another.

A fifth shared, "Outstanding energy...Loved it."

A sixth posted, "What a treat to the eyes."

