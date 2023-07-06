Duo’s performance to Ambarsariya sets the dance floor on fire

Ambarsariya, a song from the 2013 romantic comedy film Fukrey, is picturised on Pulkit Samrat and Priya Anand. Munna Dhiman adapted it from an old Punjabi folk song, while Ram Sampath reinvented it in his signature musical style. Sona Mohapatra sang the song in question. And even after a decade of its release, the love ballad is a favourite of many. While many dance to this romantic song, others sing their own renditions of it. A few even use it on their Instagram reels. Amid the myriad videos featuring the song, one, in particular, is going viral online. In it, one can see a duo dancing to the song.

Duo dancing to Fukrey song Ambarsariya. (Instagram/@indiandancer)

The video went viral after it was shared on the Instagram page Indiandancer. The clip features video creators Himansh and Kalash Chouhan matching their steps to the song. While Himash is dressed in a short kurta and pants, Kalash dons a pink lehenga and black choli. They don’t miss even a single beat as they dance to the song on the terrace.

Watch the video of the duo shaking their legs to Fukrey song Ambarsariya:

The video was shared on May 29 on Instagram. It has since struck a chord with netizens and gone viral with over 1.8 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, it has also raked a plethora of comments.

Here’s how people reacted to this viral dance video:

An Instagram user reacted, “Perfect.” “Adorable,” expressed another. A third added, “Wow.” “Don’t know how many times I have watched this,” posted a fourth. A fifth commented, “Moves!” What are your thoughts about this dance video?

Earlier, a video of a duo matching steps to Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s Tere Vaaste went viral online. Their amazing choreography and on-point expressions won the hearts of millions and earned numerous responses from netizens.

