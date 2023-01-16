Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Durjoy Datta hilariously reacts to wife Avantika Mohan's fangirl moment while meeting SRK

Published on Jan 16, 2023 06:20 PM IST

Durjoy Datta’s hilarious reaction to wife Avantika Mohan’s fangirl moment while meeting SRK has left people chuckling.

SRK interacting with Avantika Mohan at Pathaan’s promotional event. (Instagram/@durjoydatta)
Arfa Javaid

Shah Rukh Khan is busy promoting his upcoming film Pathaan, which is slated to release on January 25, and social media is brimming with various posts of him interacting with fans. Now, author Durjoy Datta has shared a video of his wife, Avantika Mohan, having a fangirl moment while meeting Shah Rukh Khan. What’s more, he’s shared the clip with a hilarious caption that will leave you laughing out loud.

“If @avantii2’s claim is correct that she was once married to Shahrukh Khan does that mean she eventually chose me over him? Stuff to think about,” wrote Durjoy Datta while sharing the video on Instagram. He also tagged Avantika Mohan in his post. A text insert on the video reads, “POV: a modern day husband who has no issues with his wife and her claimed ex-husband being on talking terms.”

In the video that is slowly gaining traction, Avantika is heard saying, “The last time I was pregnant, I had a chance to meet you, and now I am pregnant again.” Upon hearing this, the people around her hoot and giggle. Shah Rukh Khan then asks her to take care of herself and walks towards her to take the rose she brought for him.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has accumulated over 1.3 lakh views and still counting. The short clip has also received over 10,000 likes and several comments.

Here’s what people said in the comments section:

“Hence proved DD supremacy > SRK,” wrote an individual. “Modern day husband >>>>> ‘claimed ex-husband’,” commented another. “My heart! My heart!! MY HEART!!!!” expressed a third.

Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail

