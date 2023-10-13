Dust collected in a bus seat leaves netizens horrified. Watch

A video showcasing the dust that comes out of a seat on a bus has left many people disgusted on social media. The clip was shared on Instagram by the handle @_likealeaf.

Snapshot of the dust coming out of the bus seat.(Instagram/@_likealeaf)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Bus seats are made of a special fabric with unusual patterns because it helps them mask stains, wear and tear, and look fresh without the need for much maintenance. The weird, mind-bending patterns are designed to make the seats appear clean and unworn, even though they conceal a lot of dirt within those wild patterns,” wrote @_likealeaf in the caption of the post.

Alongside, the page also shared a video that showed the dust coming out of the seat. The video shows a person hitting the bus seat with a hammer-like object. As the individual taps the seat, the dust comes flying out of it.

Take a look at the video here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This post was shared six days ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than 21 million times. The share also has over one million likes. Many took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual wrote, “What a horror! And we fought for a seat bus.”

A second shared, “I feel like I have to take a shower after getting off the bus every time, even if it was only a five-minute ride.”

A third commented, “That's why I don't put my clothes back in closet even if wearing them for ten minutes before washing them.”

“As someone who has taken public transit nearly my entire life, I already assumed this. You just gotta make sure you don't sit down on any surface in your house with the same pants/ shorts you have on the bus or train,” expressed another.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A fourth said, “That's why as soon as I get home, everything goes into the hamper and is washed weekly in the hot setting.”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!