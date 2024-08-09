Dutch swimmer dedicates 10km Olympic marathon swim gold to late dog. Watch

Dutch swimmer Sharon van Rouwendaal, who won a gold medal at the 10km Olympic marathon swim, left people teary-eyed after she revealed whom she dedicated her win to. Reportedly, she shared that she participated in the 2024 Paris Olympics and clinched the top spot for her dog, who passed away over two months ago. The image shows the Dutch swimmer who dedicated her 10km Olympic marathon gold win to her dead dog. (Instagram/@weratedogs)

WeRateDogs took to Instagram to share more about this Olympian and her love for her pet. “Sharon van Rouwendaal of the Netherlands braved a 10,000-meter race in the Seine to take home the gold medal, and she did it all for her dog. Rio, a Pomeranian named after her last Olympic gold in Brazil, passed away in May, after complications from a lung surgery,” the page shared,

Reportedly, after her dog’s death, the swimmer lost all her motivation to swim. That is when her father told her to race one more time for Rio.

“So I had a tattoo three days after the cremation and I said, ‘Let’s try it and I will swim for him with my whole heart’ — and I did it — I won for him,” the swimmer told the media.

The Instagram post includes a video. It opens to show her pointing to a paw-shaped tattoo on her wrist, which she got in memory of Rio after completing her race and emerging from the River Seine.

Take a look at the heartwarming video here:

It didn’t take long for people to react to the video, with many saying that the story left them emotional.

What did Instagram users say about this athlete’s gesture?

“Most relatable person ever,” an individual wrote. Another added, “Relatable. I was in the worst physical shape of my life when I lost my pup two years ago. Her loss inspired me to get fit, as she would have wanted me to be the best version of myself. I had her tattooed on my arm with some of her ashes mixed in the ink. In April, on her loss anniversary, I completed my first 10K in her honour.”

A third expressed, “I am not crying; you are crying.” A fourth commented, “I love the interviewer breaking the wall and coming on for a hug.”

The dirty condition of the River Seine has already been a talking point among people. The athlete also opened up about swimming in the river, where reportedly people spotted floating faeces.

“I was thirsty at some point, I was like drinking the Seine, so, let’s see,” adding, “I’m fine, I’m fine. I didn’t even vomit, normally I vomit out of pain but, yeah, I didn’t vomit after the race.”