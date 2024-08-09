Neeraj Chopra’s mother reacts to his silver win, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem’s gold. Her comments win hearts

Neeraj Chopra won silver in the final event of the ongoing 2024 Paris Olympics. India’s javelin star grabbed second place after he fouled in five of his six throws. The Tokyo Olympics gold medal winner lost this time to Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem. Social media, expectedly, is busy celebrating Chopra’s win and appreciating his win. Amid those visuals, videos of his parents' reactions have also resurfaced. The image shows Neeraj Chopra’s mother, Saroj Devi, sharing her opinions on her son and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem. (X/@ani)

“On Neeraj Chopra winning a silver medal in men's javelin throw at #ParisOlympics2024, his mother Saroj Devi says, ‘We are very happy, for us silver is also equal to gold... he was injured, so we are happy with his performance’,” ANI wrote as they posted a video. In the clip, the Olympian’s mother says she is happy for Nadeem for winning gold, adding that all the athletes are like her own children. She also reveals that she will cook Neeraj's favourite food when he returns home.

ANI also posted another video that shows how Neeraj Chopra’s father reacted to his silver win. “On Neeraj Chopra winning a silver medal in men's javelin throw at #ParisOlympics2024, his father Satish Kumar says, ‘Everyone has their day, today was Pakistan's day...But we have won silver, and it is a proud thing for us’,” the outlet posted.

Neeraj Chopra started his Paris Olympics journey with a strong performance. In the final, he struggled but registered his win in second place with a best throw of 89.45 metres. Arshad Nadeem clinched gold with his record-shattering throw of 92.97 metres. Grenada's Anderson Peters secured the bronze medal with a throw of 88.54 meters.