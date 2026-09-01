Dutch woman shares Delhi-Agra sleeper train experience, says ‘we expected much worse’

A Dutch-Moldovan travel couple recently shared their experience of travelling on an Indian Railways sleeper train from Delhi to Agra, with the woman describing the journey as a pleasant surprise despite finding the toilets "disgusting".

The couple revealed that their AC sleeper cabin ticket cost just 6 euros (around ₹660). (Instagram/@boutique.diaries)

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Wes and Nico, who document their travels on social media, shared a video on Instagram of their two-hour train journey to Agra. They revealed that their AC sleeper cabin ticket cost just 6 euros (around ₹660), saying they had expected the experience to be much worse. "This is what six euro gets you on an Indian train," the woman said in the video.

The couple shared that they had booked a sleeper cabin for their journey from Delhi to Agra. Once they reached their seats, they found two beds, curtains for privacy, a mirror and functioning lights inside the cabin. "Because we booked an AC cabin, the temperature was surprisingly nice as well," she said.

The couple also noted that passengers could order food to the train. Alternatively, vendors moved through the train selling food and drinks, although the woman said that they did not always have everything they wanted.

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{{^usCountry}} The toilets, however, were a different experience. "Toilets, however, did not surprise us and were disgusting," Nico said, adding that despite this, the train journey itself was "actually pretty decent" for the price. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The toilets, however, were a different experience. "Toilets, however, did not surprise us and were disgusting," Nico said, adding that despite this, the train journey itself was "actually pretty decent" for the price. {{/usCountry}}

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In the Instagram caption accompanying the video, the couple said they were "pleasantly surprised" by the cabin, describing it as "quite clean, spacious, air-conditioned and honestly much better than we expected for that price."

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They added that the chaotic experience began after they arrived at Agra railway station. "The absolute CHAOS that was waiting for us at Agra train station was not so pleasant though," they wrote.

Social media reactions

The post prompted several reactions from social media users, with some apologising for the experience while others suggested that the couple explore different parts of the country.

One user wrote, "I am so sorry you went through this ordeal. I apologies on behalf of my country men! Next time hit Northeast India, clean, quite, beautiful & respectful. Or best Kerala."

"There is nothing wrong in your comments and its positive.Also its better to be honest and better than posting something just for likes," commented another.

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"Visit south india for a cleaner trains,places and temples," suggested a third user.