Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Dwayne Johnson gifts his custom truck to navy veteran whose story moved him. Watch viral video
trending

Dwayne Johnson gifts his custom truck to navy veteran whose story moved him. Watch viral video

Dwayne Johnson shared the video of him gifting the car on his personal Instagram page.
The image shows Dwayne Johnson hugging the navy veteran.(Instagram/@therock)
Published on Nov 25, 2021 11:36 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

A video shared by Dwayne Johnson on his personal Instagram page has left people emotional. The clip captures how the actor gifted his custom truck to a navy veteran whose story moved him. There is a chance that the video will leave you reaching for tissues.

While sharing the video, The Rock also posted a descriptive caption. He explained how he went to a theater playing Red Notice, his latest film, to surprise Oscar Rodriguez who came there to watch the movie. In his post, he also explained that Rodriguez takes care of his 75-year-old mother, “supports and provides meal for women victimised by domestic violence”, and is a kind human being.

The actor added how the story moved him and he decided to give his custom truck to Rodriguez as an early holiday gift.

The video not only shows Johnson gifting the car but also Rodriguez’s emotional reaction to it. What is absolutely heartening to watch is how before driving away in his new present the navy veteran says “it’s just love.”

RELATED STORIES

Take a look at the emotional video:

The clip has been shared about eight hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 3.7 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied reactions.

“Beautiful stuff right here,” wrote an Instagram user. “That’s amazing,” expressed another. “Outstanding,” expressed a third.

Rodriguez also shared posts on his personal Instagram page about the experience.

Take a look at what he shared:

What are your thoughts on this gesture by Dwayne Johnson and the video he shared?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dwayne johnson instagram
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Happy Thanksgiving 2021
India vs New Zealand Live Score
Today's Panchang
Thanksgiving 2021
Tripura civic polls
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP