Dwayne Johnson gets Christmas makeover from his daughters. Video goes viral with over 66 million views

Dwayne Johnson took to his official Instagram handle to share an adorable video of himself and his daughters, and it is going crazy viral on Instagram. The video shows Dwayne Johnson in a vest, shorts, black sneakers and a blonde wig with one side dyed blue and one dyed red. The actor is sitting on a chair while his daughter Jasmine can be seen applying pink blush to his cheeks to match his lipstick and eyeshadow. During this, the actor asks him, “Do you have to press that hard?” to which she replies, “Yes, it’s part of the makeup.” As the video progresses, she can be seen looking for a light pink tutu to complete her father’s look. Towards the end, Johnson asks his daughters if he looks cool, and he is assured by both of them.

“First morning back home with my tornados, and by 8am they insisted on giving ‘Dwanta Claus a makeover before Christmas’. I haven’t seen myself in the mirror yet but if I look as cool as I feel right now, then I’m winning baby. Dwanta needs a tutu… and his DIG-NUH-DEE,” wrote Dwayne Johnson while sharing the video.

Watch the video below:

The video was shared a day ago, and it has since then received more than 66 million views and over 6.4 million likes. The share has also collected several comments from verified handles as well as netizens.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“It’s the tutu for me,” wrote American runner Robin Arzon. “Haha I’m next for a makeover!” expressed rapper Struggle Jennings. “You look so cool. Hahahah,” commented music producer and songwriter Eric Zayne. “Best father in the world,” posted an individual with a heart emoticon. “Like it very much,” shared another. “This is gold @therock,” remarked a third with heart emojis.

