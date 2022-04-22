‘My own personal celebration of this planet’: Anand Mahindra posts incredible pics on Earth Day

Earth Day 2022: This day dedicated to remind people about environmental movement and preservation of Mother Nature is celebrated each year on April 22. On this day, many take to social media to post various kinds of shares and are doing the same this year too. Amid those posts, a tweet by Anand Mahindra has left people stunned. In the post he shared a few incredible images of different places around the world that he had photographed. He posted the images along with a beautiful caption.

“I don’t have any sermons to share today, on #EarthDay only some photographs I’ve taken over the years. My own personal celebration of this planet…,” he wrote while sharing the images. As the concluding line of the share, he also urged others to post the pictures they have clicked. “Do share your celebratory photos…” he added.

Take a look at the post:

Since being posted a few hours ago, the tweet has gathered nearly 4,200 likes and counting. The tweet has also prompted people to post various comments. While some expressed their amazement of Mahindra’s pictures, others posted images from their own collection.

“Sir, this is from Kalpa, Himachal Pradesh,” wrote a Twitter user and shared this image:

“Tulip gardens in Kashmir. .. clicked by my friend recently,” shared another along with these enthralling images:

Here’s what a few others posted:

“What better way to show gratitude than to restore the very soil which is basis of our lives!” a Twitter user posted while re-sharing Anand Mahindra’s tweet. “Nice sir,” shared another. “Mesmerising,” wrote a third.

What are your thoughts about the images posted by Anand Mahindra on Earth Day?