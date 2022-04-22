Nasa shines a light on our wondrous planet through incredible pictures

Earth Day 2022: This day is celebrated each year to express gratitude to “Mother Earth”. It is also observed to remind people to take care of our beautiful Blue Planet and educate them about environmental movement. On this day, many also take to social media to talk about the ways to converse the planet. Amid those, posts showcasing the beauty of our planet also capture people’s attention. Just like this post by Nasa. Shared on Instagram, the post contains incredibly beautiful images of Earth.

“We’re shining a light on our wondrous planet Earth,” Nasa wrote while posting the images. They posted five images in total. The photographs show different well-known spots. They’re Malaspina Glacier, Lake Carnegie, Ugab, Jau National Park and Sahara Desert. The space agency also added a few hashtags, including #NASAEarthling and #Earth.

Since being shared some 14 hours ago, the post has accumulated more than 5.5 lakh likes and counting. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“Gorgeous Earth,” wrote an Instagram user. “These are beautiful,” posted another. “The planet is so awesome and beautiful, thanks a lot,’ posted a third.

