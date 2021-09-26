Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Eatery makes ‘kulhad pizza’, viral video makes people ask ‘Why’

The video of the ‘kulhad pizza’ was shared on YouTube.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2021 05:52 PM IST
The image is taken from the viral video and shows ‘kulhad pizza’.(YouTube/Aamchi Mumbai)

The Internet is filled with videos that showcase people preparing popular dishes with a twist. While at times those items leave people happy, often they make people cringe and also prompt them to ask ‘why?’. Case in point, this video showcasing pizza being prepared in kulhads – earthen cups. The clip also left people with a lot of questions.

The clip was shared on the YouTube channel Aamchi Mumbai. “This is India's first ever Pizza served in a clay cups. This unique concept is launched by Surat's famous snack outlet called The Chaat Corner which is located in Adajan area. They are known for their unique fusion dishes. The making of Kullad Pizza is very tempting and it tastes very yummy,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

We won’t give away too much, so take a look at the video:

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 2.2 million views. The clip has also prompted people to various comments.

“It's not kullad pizza... It is kullad cheese vegetables,” joked a YouTube user. “Ok, but… why?” shared another. “Me after buying this: Where is my Pizza base mann!?” posted a third. “This is the type of dish that I would call anything in the whole goddamn world but PIZZA,” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on kulhad pizza? Would you like to try it?

