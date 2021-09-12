Eating ice cream to visiting beach, video shows things that make this dog happy

There are certain things in our lives that we love to do and they make us happy. Turns out, it is not only restricted to humans and the case is same for the dogs too – or at least that is what this video suggests. It is a clip that shows a very cute dog named Boomer and the things that make it smile.

“Some things that make Boomsie smile. What makes you smile?” reads the caption shared along with the video. The video opens to show a text asking “Who got you smiling like that?” The rest of the video shows the answer to that question and that too in an absolutely adorable manner.

Take a look at the video:

The video, since being posted, has gathered more than 11,000 likes and counting. The share has also prompted people to post different comments.

“Boomsie, I wish you only happy moments that will make you smile. You make me always smile. Kisses and hugs for you,” wrote an Instagram user. “I needed the smiles today! Thamks fren,” expressed another. “Boomer, you never fail to put a smile on my face!!” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?