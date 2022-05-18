Ecuador’s ‘first’ dental assistant dog hugs kids to comfort them. See pics

It is no secret that hugging or petting a dog can help relieve stress for many. The pooches are also known for comforting people in time of distress. A dental clinic at Ecuador used this superpower of the dogs to find a way to help their child patients get over their fear. They hired Aldo, the ‘first’ dental assistant dog.

The dental clinic is named Parque Dental and their Instagram page is filled with various images and videos of the dog. Aldo, however, grabbed the spotlight after his story got featured on the popular Instagram page We Rate Dogs. They posted a few of his pictures along with a descriptive caption.

“This is Aldo. He is Ecuador’s first dental assistant dog. He's been trained as an emotional support dog with special skills that allow him to interact with children, and even stay with them during their appointment. He helps reduce their stress and anxiety, improve their concentration and communication, reinforce their self-esteem, and even increase their trust in the dentist. 14/10,” reads the caption they posted along with the pictures.

The different images show the dog quite gently comforting the children to make sure that they get their dental treatment properly.

Take a look at the post:

The post has been shared about 11 hours ago. Since being shared, the post has accumulated more than two lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted many to say how they wish this was the norm everywhere.

“Brb just off to the dentist in Ecuador,” wrote an Instagram user. “Scheduling a dentist appointment there now,” shared another. “What a good boy,” posted a third. “Can we have these dogs as default at every dentist,” expressed a fourth. “Adults need Aldo in the dentist chamber as well,” commented a fifth. “I'm not a kid and I'd still love this,” confessed a sixth. “Oh goodness who cut those onions,” commented a seventh.

The dental clinic also posted a video showcasing Aldo comforting a kid. Aww is probably the only thing you will be inclined to say after watching the video. The video also show a clipping of a local newspaper.

What are your thoughts on the images and the video?