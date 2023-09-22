Ed Sheeran surprises Courteney Cox with a song inspired by Friends

Ed Sheeran performed his new song American Town for Courteney Cox in an extremely unlikely setting. A video posted on X shows the singer serenading the actor in her kitchen. Before his performance, he also reveals how the song called American Town is inspired by the famous sitcom Friends, the show where Cox played the role of Monica.

The image shows Ed Sheeran serenading Courteney Cox. (X/@edsheeran)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ed Sheeran shared the video with just the name of the song. He also tagged Cox in the post. The video opens to show the singer explaining how the song he is going to sing is inspired by Friends. He then sings it while playing a guitar. Once he finishes, he also explains how the lines of the songs are similar to the situations shown in the sitcom. The video ends with a hilarious note when Courteney Cox is heard asking jokingly if she is going to get paid for appearing in a clip.

Take a look at this video of Ed Sheeran and Courteney Cox:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted on September 21. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 3.8 lakh views. The share has also gathered nearly 3,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video. Some showed their reaction through clapping or heart emoticons.

Also Read: Ed Sheeran surprises Florida high school students with visit

What did X users say about this video?

“Thank you for sharing this on X,” posted an X user. “Your voice always gives me a positive and good vibe,” praised another. “I am so excited to hear this masterpiece,” added a third. “Absolutely loved that song,” joined a fourth. “So amazing,” wrote a fifth. A few also commented by saying how much they loved the song.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The song American Town is a part of Sheeran’s upcoming album Autumn Variations. Earlier, a video of the singer went viral where he is seen gatecrashing a wedding to sing Magical, another song from his upcoming album.