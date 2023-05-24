Ed Sheeran surprises Florida high school students with visit

It is an incredible feeling when you get to meet an artist whose work you admire. Recently, a group of students had the same experience when Ed Sheeran surprised them with a visit. A video of the singer’s interaction with the teens was shared on Instagram and left people amazed. The video is posted on the official Instagram page of Hillsborough Schools. The image shows Ed Sheeran at a Florida high school.(Instagram/@hillsboroughsch)

“Times forever frozen still for a group of Middleton and Blake High School students that were surprised today by Grammy Award winner and singer-songwriter @teddysphotos. Not only did he play a few of his songs, but he also donated some guitars and gave all the students tickets to his concert tomorrow night at @rjstadium. Thank you Ed Sheeran for stopping by and supporting our students!” the organisation wrote as they shared the video.

The clip opens with a group of students practising a piece. Within moments, Ed Sheeran enters the room to surprise the kids. As the students see the singer they start screaming and shouting. As the video progresses, Sheeran is seen performing with the kids too.

Watch the video to see the rest of the interaction:

The video has left people amused. Many took to the comments section of the video that received several views and likes.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“What an amazing experience for all of our staff and students!” commented an Instagram user. “This is amazing,” added another. “What a gift of your time and talent!! This is so amazing and a core memory for sure,” joined a third. “This is such an amazing post!! What a wonderful surprise for these teens,” wrote a fourth.