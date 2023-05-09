Swiggy asks netizens to guess what Ed Sheeran is eating, singer replies

Every now and then Twitter handle of the food delivery app Swiggy shares posts that catch the attention of many people. From sharing food-related puzzles to memes on various things, Swiggy engages several netizens. Now, once again, their latest tweet on singer Ed Sheeran prompted many people to respond. Not only that, but they also got a response from the singer himself. Swiggy shared a post and asked people what is he eating, the singer replied.(Twitter/@swiggy)

"What's Ed Sheeran eating here? Wrong answers only," wrote Swiggy in a tweet. The picture shows Ed Sheeran standing in an eatery with a blue monster standing beside him.

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared just two days ago. Since being shared, it has received several likes and comments. The share also garnered a response from Ed Sheeran. The singer replied by saying, "Chips WITHOUT ketchup?"

Take a look at his response here:

Many others have also shared hilarious replies. Check them out here:

An individual wrote, "Bittoo tikki wala ki tikki." Another added, "Chai, pakode on balcony." A third shared, "Fish and Chips? Not something on the Indian Swiggy audience's wish list!" Some others also mentioned food items like chole bhature, aloo parathe, gol gappe, biryani, soan papdi, and more! What do you think about this post?