Edelweiss MF MD Radhika Gupta slams airline sandwiches, calls for authentic Indian breakfast options instead

Edelweiss Mutual Fund Managing Director Radhika Gupta took to X to call out on airlines and packaged food industries to put an end to sandwiches served in fligts. She said so as India has a variety of breakfast options that are healthy and tastier than just a sandwich. Edelweiss MF CEO Radhika Gupta's post has sparked a chatter on X. (Instagram/@iamradhikagupta)

"I am calling for an end to airlines and makers of boxed food who serve two pieces of bread stuffed with cheese and coleslaw (veg sandwich) in the name of breakfast. This is India, not the West. We have amazing breakfast food from across the country - parantha, idlis, dhoklas, and countless others - that is healthy, tasty, affordable, and has a shelf life. Our moms make amazing takeaway parantha rolls with leftover sabzis that taste fab. Please be creative. Spare us the sandwich. We can do better," wrote Radhika Gupta in her post. (Also Read: This Indian CEO, worth crores, claims she still uses Zomato coupons: ‘I get excited about 40 rupees’)

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on September 21. Since being posted, it has gained more than four lakh views. The share also has close to 10,000 likes, and the numbers are only increased. The post also has numerous comments.

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "Cold, soggy nonsense that sticks to the top of your mouth. It's so dry! Don't know why the bread behaves as if it's in the middle of that desert and our mouth is the oasis it found."

Another X user, Monica Jasuja, commented, "Thank you for saying this. With the variety of breakfast options we have, airlines should indeed do better."

"India has such a rich variety of delicious, healthy, and regionally diverse breakfast options that are far superior to bland sandwiches. It's time airlines and food makers embrace our culinary heritage and serve options like parathas and idlis," commented someone else.

X user Sushant Chaturvedi added, "Most plane food tastes like warm plastic. There is a big market to be captured by someone who can creatively address this issue."