This Indian CEO, worth crores, claims she still uses Zomato coupons: ‘I get excited about 40 rupees’

Radhika Gupta is today one of the most easily-recognisable names in Indian finance. As CEO of Edelweiss Asset Management, she oversees assets worth more than ₹1 lakh crore across mutual funds and other investment products. Gupta herself is worth an estimated ₹41 crores and has appeared on Shark Tank India as an investor to fund startups. Radhika Gupta is the CEO of Edelweiss Asset Management (Image courtesy: Bloomberg)

But despite her considerable wealth, the CEO of Edelweiss Asset Management says she is very careful about how she spends her money. During a recent appearance on the Money & Mental Health podcast, Radhika Gupta said that she cannot bring herself to buy a luxury car and still gets excited about Zomato coupons to save a few rupees.

‘No luxury car’

Gupta said she grew up with classmates who were more privileged than her. It took her some time to get over her financial insecurity. She said that it is only in the last five years that she has found a sense of security - but she still struggles to buy luxury items for herself.

“I can’t get myself to buy a luxury car,” she admitted. “I can afford it… every time I get a bonus, I tell myself that I’m going to get a fancy car. But I have never been able to do it,” said Radhika Gupta.

Asked why, the Shark Tank India panellist said it could be either because of her middle-class mindset or the “finance person” in her. “I think a car is a depreciating asset,” she said.

Gupta, in conversation with Sonia Shenoy, also said that she still uses Zomato coupons to get the best deals.

“I get excited about 40 rupees coupons on Zomato,” she said.

The CEO of Edelweiss Asset Management said she is no longer bothered by comments about her car or her handbag like she once was. “When I graduated from college and people would say ‘Oh you don’t have a fancy handbag,’ I would feel insecure about it. Now if people ask why are you driving an Innova, I’ve come to a point where I’m like ‘my choice, my life’” she explained.