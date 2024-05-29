‘Can’t take mutual fund CEO out of me’: Edelweiss MF’s Radhika Gupta shares Shark Tank India BTS video

Radhika Gupta is an avid X user who not only shares asset management tips on the microblogging platform but also glimpses from her personal life. In a recent share, she posted a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video from the Shark Tank set - a reality show where he appears as one of the judges. In the video, she asks how many people on the set have mutual funds. The image shows Edelweiss MF’s Radhika Gupta at the sets of Shark Tank India. (X/@iRadhikaGupta)

“Can’t take the Mutual Fund CEO out of me, even behind the shots of Shark Tank,” Radhika Gupta wrote. In the following lines, she added, “This conversation is a reminder of how many people still need to learn about the power of MFs and start investing… and for my MFD friends, a nudge that a lot of people are looking for guidance and advice!”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Take a look at the entire video here:

The post was shared a day ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 20,000 views. The share has further collected nearly 100 likes. A few people took to the comments section to post their reactions.

While one X user wrote, “Great spirits, ma'am. We must help as many,” another posted a few words praising her company.

In her own words on LinkedIn, Radhika Gupta describes herself as an “Asset management professional, who enjoys leading teams and building businesses. Proud daughter of an Indian diplomat, global citizen, and child of change. Writer, storyteller, TEDx and Josh Talks speaker, finding magic in words,” adding, “I’m a girl on a mission, with wings of fire!”

The present Chief Executive Officer of Edelweiss Asset Management, she started in the company as business head of multi-strategy funds. Her contributions to the asset management sector have been recognised by various accolades, including Fortune India 50 Most Powerful Women in Business in 2020, Forbes Women Power – Self Made Women by Forbes India 2022, and Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum in 2022.

What are your thoughts on this video shared by Radhika Gupta?