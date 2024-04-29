'Namma Bengaluru rocks': Edelweiss MF MD Radhika Gupta's wholesome time with son. See pics

Edelweiss MF MD Radhika Gupta frequently posts about her take on finance and investment. However, this time, her tweet is a bit different from others. Gupta recently posted a series of pictures with her son and detailed how she spent her time in Bengaluru. Radhika Gupta with her son Remy in Bengaluru.

"Namma Bengaluru rocks. A weekend with Baby Shark mixing work and park trips and snuggles. I know everyone whines about the traffic and now the warm weather, but I love the huge open spaces, the feeling of 'I'm going to do something big' in the air, and mostly the incredible warmth of the folks here. Lots of Shark Tank fans who were so kind to me and Remy through this whole trip," wrote Radhika Gupta in her post. (Also Read: Edelweiss MF’s Radhika Gupta busts 3 myths about investing for children)

She also posted numerous pictures with her son and showcased her time in Bengaluru.

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared a few hours ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it has gained close to 4,000 likes and numerous comments. (Also Read: Edelweiss MF CEO Radhika Gupta’s 2-year-old son’s investment portfolio outperforms her own returns)

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "Very relatable as a mom, wish more power to u ma'am."

A second added, "Wow. ma'am, happy to see you in Bangalore, would love to meet you someday".

"Nice to see you with junior. You are doing a great job," said a third.

A fourth added, "Cutest baby shark."

Earlier, Radhika Gupta hit the headlines for "stealing" her mom's saree. In her post, she also shared that she was receiving an award from GQ India. "Influence matters when you use it the right way, and I hope I am able to do that. Thanks, GQ India, for naming me amongst the 35 Most Influential Young Indians," Radhika Gupta wrote.

She further added, "Incidentally, I ditched the gowns and stylists and stole a 25-year-old saree from my mom, the woman who has been the force behind a lot of things in my life, certainly my love for sarees. It was a different choice and felt very right."