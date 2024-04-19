Edelweiss MF’s Radhika Gupta dances to SRK’s Deewangi Deewangi at offsite in Kochi, says ‘best way to build bonds’

Radhika Gupta, MD and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, recently shook a leg with her colleagues to Shah Rukh Khan’s Deewangi Deewangi at the company’s offsite in Kochi. She shared a video of their dance performance on LinkedIn and expressed that it is the ‘best way to build bonds’. Radhika Gupta dances to SRK’s Deewangi Deewangi with her team in Kochi. (LinkedIn/Radhika Gupta)

Gupta recounted how the offsite kicked off with an unexpected twist. “On Day 1, HR announced a 2-hour strategy meet for our leadership team. Everyone was surprised because no one had been asked to prepare PPTs in advance, and we don’t usually have surprise meets like this,” wrote Gupta on LinkedIn.

She said that when they walked up to the venue of the strategy meeting, there was no conference set up. The room was empty and “two cool-looking choreographers” were present there. She added, “Turns out the strategy meet was two hours of learning how to dance to Bollywood songs in a coordinated way, to be performed on stage later that evening for the entire 300+ AMC.”

Reflecting on the unconventional experience, she shared, “And we went from “Why are we here” to “This is not so bad” to “We killed it together” once we got off stage.”

She expressed, “It was fun, competitive, great for bonding… and very unconventional. The best way to build bonds isn’t always the most obvious one.”

Watch Radhika Gupta and other members of the leadership team dancing to Deewangi Deewangi here:

The LinkedIn post, since being shared a few hours ago, has accumulated thousands of reactions and resposts from people. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this post here:

“It’s fascinating because that’s similar to how our meetings begin, though not on such a grand scale with bright lights. We usually gather amidst nature, which not only fosters engagement but also inspires us to think creatively. It’s amazing to see how corporations are changing,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Amazing! Looks like trading stocks by day, dancing Bollywood by night – the financial expert masters both worlds with style.”

“Wow, what an unexpected and refreshing approach to team building! It’s amazing how something as simple as learning to dance together can create such strong bonds and camaraderie among colleagues,” expressed a third.