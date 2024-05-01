Edelweiss MF MD Radhika Gupta's 2-year-old son steals spotlight from her on stage at Zerodha event

Radhika Gupta frequently shares glimpses of her personal life on social media. In a recent Instagram post, she posted an adorable video of her son while she was attending a Zerodha event in Bengaluru. The video shows Gupta on stage, interacting with a few people, while her two-year-old son tried to climb onto the stage to reach her. The heartening moment between them will surely melt your hearts. Snapshot of Radhika Gupta's son trying to climb the stage.

"I am probably asked about work life balance at every forum and stage. And I always say the best way to describe it is beautiful chaos," wrote Gupta as she shared the video. (Also Read: 'Namma Bengaluru rocks': Edelweiss MF MD Radhika Gupta's wholesome time with son. See pics)

She further added, "And this is what beautiful chaos looks like. When you go to Bangalore for a working weekend and have to take the kiddo along. And just as you are ready to start speaking, Baby Shark looks up to the stage and makes his move. Because the person on stage is not CEO or Shark, but first Mama and always Mama."

Watch the video of Radhika Gupta and her son here:

This post was shared on May 1. Since being posted, it has gained close to 10,000 views and more than 400 likes. Many people took to the comments section of the post to express their thoughts on the sweet moment.

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "Ma'am, you are setting a new example on how organisations/people should realise that most kids women become even more responsible and reliable and that they never miss out on managing things well or, let's say, even great."

A second posted, "Wholesome."

A third added, "Cute moment."

A few others reacted to the video shared by Radhika Gupta using heart and kiss face emoticons. What are your thoughts on this cute video?