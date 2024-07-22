Infrastructure boost, employment, market stability: What Edelweiss MF’s Radhika Gupta wants from Union Budget 2024

Edelweiss MF CEO and Shark Tank India judge Radhika Gupta took to Instagram to share what she is looking forward to from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Union Budget 2024 presentation. She shared three things the government should focus on in the Budget tabled today in the parliament. Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta shared three things that she is looking forward to in the Union Budget 2024 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

“Budget 2024. Here are three things I am looking forward to. What about you?” wrote Radhika Gupta while sharing a video on Instagram.

In the video, she shared three things that she is looking forward to seeing in this budget.

“Focus on capital expenditure and infrastructure development. We all know how much infrastructure India needs, and every rupee spent on infrastructure and capital expenditure has a multiplier impact on our economy,” Gupta said.

“A focus on employment and youth employment. Our biggest demographic advantage is our young people, and we need to provide them with skills and jobs over the next few years and decades,” she added.

“Capital market stability. A lot of money has come into equity markets via direct stocks and mutual funds into SIPs, and we need to ensure an environment of stable taxation. In fact, incentives for our young people for ghar-ghar (every household) to continue to invest,” Edelweiss Mutual Funds CEO and Shark Tank India judge Radhika Gupta said.

The video, since being shared a day ago, has accumulated over 30,400 views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

“All of this, with ESG in mind!” shared an individual.

Another added, “Reduce taxes, be it income tax, capital gains or GST.”

“Whatever happens, India is growing,” said a third.

A fourth commented, “1) Need more emphasis on Green Hydrogen-like schemes for Production, storage, and transportation of it. 2) Need more enhanced infra for subsidized education 3) (This one is not expected from any govt, but I want to say) Lower tax rate but tax to all. During the earlier period of King ERA, there used to be only consumption-based taxation and not Income-based. I feel that income-based taxation should be abolished, and consumption-based taxation should be increased slightly. That it from my end.”