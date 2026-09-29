Eerie photos of Gurgaon’s abandoned Kingdom of Dreams spark reactions: ‘Pretty freaky’

Haunting images of Gurgaon’s iconic Kingdom of Dreams have gone viral, revealing the once-vibrant entertainment complex reduced to charred ruins. Sealed in 2022 over unpaid dues, the site has suffered multiple major fires, leaving structures broken and scorched. The desolate photos have sparked widespread reactions on social media.

Images of Gurgaon’s abandoned Kingdom of Dreams. (Screengrab (X))

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“The once iconic 'Kingdom of Dreams' in Gurgaon lies in ruins today. Wonder what's the plan to revive this space,” an X user wrote while sharing a series of photos.

The pictures show the abandoned, damaged remains of the once-bustling entertainment complex. The photos capture broken structures and also scorch marks all around.

Massive fire engulfed KoD:

Earlier this year, in July, a massive fire broke out at KoD. Reportedly, it was the third blaze since its closure in 2022.

"Our office is located right behind this building, less than half a kilometre away, which is how we noticed the smoke rising. There was a massive column of smoke originating from the thermocol installed at the front of the structure,” Fire Officer Naresh Kumar told ANI.

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{{^usCountry}} He had continued, “I immediately dispatched five or six of our vehicles all at once,” adding, “A fire had broken out here once before, which also occurred during the night. No, there were no casualties. The place was empty and closed down; it is entirely reduced to a heap of scrap." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He had continued, “I immediately dispatched five or six of our vehicles all at once,” adding, “A fire had broken out here once before, which also occurred during the night. No, there were no casualties. The place was empty and closed down; it is entirely reduced to a heap of scrap." {{/usCountry}}

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Previously, major fire incidents were reported in KoD in 2025 and 2023.

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What did social media say?

An individual posted, “Pretty freaky, Sec 29 lies underdeveloped despite being in the city centre.” Another commented, “I have amazing memories with this place. Sad to see it like this.”

A third expressed, “It was ahead of time, would have been a hit today imo.” A fourth wrote, “KOD was so amazing, so sad to see these pictures, all Gurgaon has left to offer is thekas and new trendy restaurant/cafe.”

Why was the Kingdom of Dreams sealed?

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) sealed the Kingdom of Dreams (KoD) in July 2022 for non-payment of dues amounting to over ₹100 crore, according to a 2022 Livemint report.

In 2025, experts from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kurukshetra,, declared KoD's existing infrastructure unsafe for entry.

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“The report submitted by NIT Kurukshetra has found that two buildings in the complex, particularly the ones including the culture gully and the theatre had suffered heavy damages and these were deemed unsafe. The land on which the complex was developed belongs to the HSVP but the matter is now under arbitration and future course will be decided by the courts,” a senior HSVP official told Hindustan Times.