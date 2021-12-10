Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Elderly couple from Nagpur sell poha together, their story moves netizens. Watch
trending

Elderly couple from Nagpur sell poha together, their story moves netizens. Watch

This Instagram video shared by Humans of Bombay outlines the journey of the 70-year-old couple from Nagpur who have gone viral for selling poha.
All smiles, the 70-year-old Nagpur couple who sell poha, in the video shared by Humans of Bombay. (instagram/@officialhumansofbombay)
Published on Dec 10, 2021 11:44 AM IST
BySohini Sengupta

You're never too old to start afresh and that is exactly the lesson that this elderly couple from Nagpur vouches for. They have shared their story with Humans of Bombay and it has struck a chord with many on social media.

The video explains that at the age of 64, the man suffered huge losses in business. His wife Sumitra, however, stood by his side and reassured him that they could turn the situation around for themselves. On the advice of some young boys in their locality, they gave a shot to setting up a food stall. But after they started such a venture and successfully got back on their feet, this couple had gained a lot of confidence. So much so, that it didn't deter them when they had to temporarily shut their stall down during the lockdown.

They also proudly shared in this Instagram video that they work from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. even at this age.

“When life gives you lemons, just squeeze it on top of your poha!”, reads the caption to this video sharing the couple’s journey.

RELATED STORIES

Watch the video below:

Since being shared some 17 hours ago, this video has garnered more than 65,000 likes and several comments from people who have supported this couple and their grit.

“Never lose hope. One thing I learnt from this video is to always be optimistic in life. Wishing you more prosperity in life, aunty and uncle,” commented a well-wisher. “That smile in the end,” pointed out another.

What do you think of this inspiring couple?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
humans of bombay nagpur
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Human Rights Day 2021
General Bipin Rawat
Parliament Winter Session Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP