Elderly couple from Nagpur sell poha together, their story moves netizens. Watch

You're never too old to start afresh and that is exactly the lesson that this elderly couple from Nagpur vouches for. They have shared their story with Humans of Bombay and it has struck a chord with many on social media.

The video explains that at the age of 64, the man suffered huge losses in business. His wife Sumitra, however, stood by his side and reassured him that they could turn the situation around for themselves. On the advice of some young boys in their locality, they gave a shot to setting up a food stall. But after they started such a venture and successfully got back on their feet, this couple had gained a lot of confidence. So much so, that it didn't deter them when they had to temporarily shut their stall down during the lockdown.

They also proudly shared in this Instagram video that they work from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. even at this age.

“When life gives you lemons, just squeeze it on top of your poha!”, reads the caption to this video sharing the couple’s journey.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared some 17 hours ago, this video has garnered more than 65,000 likes and several comments from people who have supported this couple and their grit.

“Never lose hope. One thing I learnt from this video is to always be optimistic in life. Wishing you more prosperity in life, aunty and uncle,” commented a well-wisher. “That smile in the end,” pointed out another.

What do you think of this inspiring couple?