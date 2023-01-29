Elderly man’s efforts to feed monkey perched atop a roof wins hearts. Watch

A wholesome video showing an elderly man trying to help a monkey is winning hearts online. Shared on Instagram, the video shows the man’s efforts to feed the animal perched atop a roof. The video has left many impressed and chances are, it will have the same effect on you too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Video creator Shivam Bapat posted the video on his personal Instagram page. “Kindness keeps the world afloat,” he shared while posting the video. The wonderful clip opens to show a man standing in front of a building with a monkey sitting on its roof. The man tries throwing food upwards so that the animal can eat it. Though he fails, he eventually takes the help of another person to help the monkey.

Take a look at the heartwarming video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted earlier this month. Since being shared, the video has received more than 1.5 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the post has accumulated several likes and comments. People took to the video’s comments section to share love-filled comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“This made my day,” shared an Instagram user. “This is so beautiful, Omg,” commented another. “We need more people like this in the world,” expressed a third. “Humanity is still alive,” posted a fourth. “Kindness over EVERYTHING,” wrote a fifth. What are your thoughts on the video?